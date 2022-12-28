Samuel Edward “Sammy” Harrell, age 23, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at UMMC in Jackson, MS. Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 11:50 AM all at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services will take place at 12:00 PM in our Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Eastern Cemetery in Forest, MS. Bro. Craig Fortenberry will officiate under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Sammy was born to Alex Edward Harrell and Kimberly McDill on June 29, 1999, in Hinds County, MS. He lived in Kosciusko, MS for the past two years. Sammy was a 2017 graduate of Forest High School where he enjoyed various sports. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish.

Sammy is preceded in death by maternal great grandparents, John and Ouida Pearce; maternal grandmother, Gail Pearce McDill; paternal great grandparents, James and Callie “Coot” Harrell. He is survived by his wife, Savanna Harrell of Kosciusko, MS; parents, Jason and Kim James of Forest, MS and Alex and Lisa Harrell of Philadelphia, MS; four sisters, Randi Gail Holmes of Raleigh, MS, Shelby Leigh Carter of Brandon, MS, Shianna Johnson of Jackson, MS Kayla Massey of Philadelphia, MS; two brothers, Steven Jason James, II of Polkville, MS and Devin James Harrell of Snowflake, AZ; Paternal grandparents, Kenneth James and Betty Murphy; paternal grandfather, Pete Harrell; paternal grandparents, Liam and Brenda Barrett.

Pallbearers will be Michael Jones, Tate Rushing, J.J. James, Devin Harrell, Daniel Terry and Alex Frazier.

