Tanner Scott Yarbrough, age 28, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Lake, MS. Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 11:50 AM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Services were at 12:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Hazel Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS. Rev. Chris Spence officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Tanner was born to Lawain Yarbrough and Denise Litteral on May 16, 1994, in Hinds County, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Lake, MS. Tanner was a 2012 graduate of Lake High School. He loved all Mississippi State sports and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers and listening to music.

Tanner is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willie Bob and Nada Gibbs; paternal grandparents, Junior and L.V. Yarbrough; James Louis Gibbs, who was his “Pop”; aunt, Lisa Bradshaw. He is survived by his mother, Denise Litteral of Lake, MS; two brothers, Brandon Yarbrough (Tuesday) of Lake, MS and Patrick (Katie) of Lake, MS; Mamaw, Jackie Gibbs of Morton, MS; three nephews, Martin, Peyton and Wes; one nice, Nova Kate and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers were Matthew Bradshaw, Dustin Dipuma, Kaleb Harris, Mason Posey, Chris Alford, Ely Harrison, Austin Bonds and Aaron Esparza.

Honorary pallbearers were Joe McGee Construction Employees.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our memory wall at www.wolffuneral-services.com.