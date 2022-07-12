Mr. Thomas David Reid, age 78, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation was held on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 10:50 AM at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were at 11:00 AM in our Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Antioch-Steele Cemetery in Forest, MS. Kenneth James and Johnny Cox spoke under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Mr. Reid was born to James Reid and Anna Roberts Reid on November 1, 1944, in Walker County, AL. He lived most of his life in Forest, MS. Mr. Reid was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and work.

Mr. Reid is preceded in death by two children, James and Goldie Reid; parents, James and Anna Reid; grandson, Toby Reid and all of his siblings. He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Cochran (James) of Brandon, MS and Jammie Hamilton (John) of Dixon, MS; two sons, Thomas “Pedo” Reid (Heather) of Forest, MS and Benny Reid (Heather) of Forest, MS; brother, Maylon Reid of Forest, MS; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Ruben Reid, Cole Reid, Ben Cochran, Zack Reid, Christopher Reid and Gatlin Getford.

