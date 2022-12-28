Funeral services for Van Edwards were held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest. Burial followed in High Hill Methodist Cemetery in Forest, under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Bro. Joey Smith and Bro. Bobby Boyles officiated.

Mr. Edwards, age 78, of Forest, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. He was born in Louisiana and moved to Scott County when he was in primary school. He was a graduate of Harperville High School and worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. For over twenty years, he served as manager of farming operations for Bennie Gene Hollingsworth. He also served as manager of two muscadine vineyards for Jack Stack and Paul Broadhead, he was also heavily involved in land and game management at various hunting preserves, namely at Malvern and Cypress Creek. He enjoyed the DIxie National Wagon train, wood working and carpentry. He loved animals and was always bringing home strays. He was proud of the fact that he raised and trained horses, owning his own mares and colts. Other favorite pastimes were cutting trees with his son and working at the sawmill with his brother. He also loved cutting and baling hay with his son and granddaughter. He loved his family very much and will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Brown "Brownie" Edwards; his mother, Frances Beasley Edwards; one brother, Tony LaRocca, and most recently, his step-son, David Everett.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Dennis Edwards of Forest; one son, Vince Edwards, and his fiance', Tashia Harris of Lake; one daughter, Vaneesa Stevens, and her husband, Brian of Lake; one step-son, Ken Everett; one step-daughter, Terri Graham; three grandsons, Zack Edwards (Lindsey), Zane Stevens and Devyn Graham; three granddaughters, Brittany Sorey (Ryan), Marla Graham and Crystal Everett; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe Edwards (Carol) and Glynn Edwards (Nancy); three sisters, Betty Jeffcoats, Lynn Bush (Connie) and Kay Usry (Joe);; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Casey Bush, Cliff Edwards, Mickey McMillan, Boyd Ware, Garrett Lang, and Jason Usry.

Honorary Pallbearers were Chad Hollingsworth and Josh Jeffcoats.

Visitation was on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

