Virginia Pauline Jiles Kirkpatrick passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 8, 2022. Visitation was held Tuesday July 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday July 13th at 11:00 at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, LA. Pastor Larry Foster, Maryland Baptist Church officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services

Virginia was born March 29, 1938 in St Joseph Louisiana to Leon and Pauline (Olds) Jiles. She graduated from Davison High School in St. Joseph. She married soon after and spent time in California and North Carolina before returning to Louisiana for a few years. She and her family settled in Forest, MS where she took on the role of Executive Director of the Forest Chamber of Commerce until 1980. She moved on to to work at the Indianapolis Convention Center and then back into roles of Executive Director Chamber of Commerce in Defiance, OH, West Monroe LA, and Thibodaux, LA before settling back in Forest. She was the Human Resources Director at the Forest Walmart for many years before retiring.

She will be remembered as a formidable business woman, as “Miss V” to her friends and colleagues at Wal-Mart and as a loving Mom, GrandMa, Great GrandMa, and sister.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Leon and Pauline Jiles, her daughter Debbie Derrick, and sister Linda Jiles. She is survived by her children: Mitchell Kirkpatrick of Pulaski, MS; Cindy Gaddis (Philip) of Katy , TX; Pauline Doyle (Alan) of Newellton, LA; Beth Morse of Pearl, MS; and Joe Kirkpatrick of Pulaski, MS. She was blessed with and is survived by 12 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Doyline Jones of Rayville LA, Mildred Randall of Alexandria LA, and Kathy Watson McLean (Charlie) of Oak Ridge, LA.

Pallbearers were Alan Doyle, Christopher Gaddis, Allen Morse, Philip Townsend, Hunter Vallee, and Landen Weathersby.

