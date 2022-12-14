Funeral services for Willis Dale O’Berry were held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Goodhope Baptist Church with Bro. Chance Smart officiating. Burial followed in Goodhope Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home.

Mr. O’Berry, 69, of Philadelphia, died December 6, 2022.

Willis Dale O’Berry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He passed away at the age of 69 on December 6, 2022 and was born on January 21, 1953. He was a native and longtime resident of Neshoba County and graduated from Neshoba Central High School and had a proud lifelong career in the oil industry.

Willis loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed baking, being with his grandchildren and his church community. Willis was truly one of a kind, whether it was relaxing in his pool, listening to 60s and 70s rock music, baking one of his many delicious desserts, telling one of his many life stories or cruising around in his Corvette, Willis, know by his offshore family as “Willo” loved to go with the flow. His love, generosity, humor, dedication, faith and strength was seen and felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Willis is survived by his children, Toby Johnson (Debbie), Dusti O’Berry, and Bentley O’Berry (Jamie); grandchildren, Wyatt O’Berry, Cooper O’Berry and Kylie Johnson; brother, Burton O’Berry.

Mr. O’Berry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Elaine O’Berry’; brother, Donald O’Berry; mother, Eva Earline Moorehead; father, George Andrew O’Berry; grandmother, Lois “Maw” Moorehead.