Billy Hershel Bates, 77, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. Billy was born on February 20, 1945, at Scott Reginal Hospital in Morton. He was Baptist by faith and a member of New Liberty Baptist Church. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton was in charge of arrangements. Bro. Paul Smith officiated. Visitation was Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 5-8 pm and Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 10-11 am with services beginning after in the chapel. He was laid to rest in New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

At the age of 20, Billy started dating a girl that he had known for most of his life, Bobbie Jean Davis. A year later, July 2, 1966, they were married. Soon afterward, he started calling her “BJ” and he called her by that name for the rest of his life. Their love for each other could be seen by everyone.

Billy started working on the family farm at a very young age. He worked at various other jobs, but eventually came back to the farm. Later in life, he became a cattle rancher and poultry grower. It was during these years that he met a young man who he grew to love as a son, Randy Hyde. They spent many happy hours together, hunting and fishing. If Billy needed any help with any job, Randy was always there.

Billy was a “Larger Than Life” man who believed in hard work and enjoying life to the fullest. He was always finding some project to do, and he went about doing it super-fast. GOD blessed him to endure many, many physical ailments in his lifetime. His oncologist said he must have nine (9) lives, like a cat.

During his early years, Billy rode and trained cutting horses. He loved his horse, Jack Juan Leo, or “Joe”, as he called him. They competed and won many competitions together. And, he was an avid outdoorsman. After hunting several different species of animals, he became passionate about squirrel hunting. And, he loved his dogs: Cricket, Yancy, Trudy, and Remi.

Preceding Billy in death were his parents, Bill & Sadie Lee Gould Bates; his brothers, Tony Wayne and Jimmy Dale Bates; and his sister, Opal Jean McCoy.

Survivors are his loving wife of 56 years, BJ; his precious (3) girls: daughter, Bridgett McMurtrey (Justin), and granddaughters, Abigail Braddock and Alyssa McMurtrey; step-granddaughter, Taylor McMurtrey; brother, Jerry Lynn Bates; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers were Kenny Latham, Dwight Hughes, Gerald Bates, Jeff Davis, Adrian Davis, and Quentin Bang. Honorary pallbearers were Buford Palmer, Jr., Roy Garcia, and Jimmy Turner.

The family wishes to thank Ruby Lucroy for her many years of dedicated care for our loved one.

