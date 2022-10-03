Dollie D. Kirkpatrick, age 80 and a lifelong resident of Forest died Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Funeral services were conducted at 10 am Saturday, March 5, 2022, from the chapel of the Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest with interment in the Eastern Cemetery. Bro. Joe Crane and Bro. Joey Smith officiated. Visitation was held from 5 pm-8 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the funeral home and again Saturday morning from 9 am till the service time.

Mrs. Kirkpatrick was born on June 1, 1941, in Leake County to her parents, William Wesley Spears and Minnie Brooks Spears. She had worked at Peco until her retirement. She was a member of Steele Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters; Shirley Grafton and Eula Herrington, 2 brothers, Billy Spears and Mitchell Spears, a daughter, Clara Jean Crimm, and her husband, Frederick L. Kirkpatrick.

Survivors include her 6 children; John Crane (Maria) of Forest, Joe Crane (Sandra) of Morton, Barbara Geans (Tony) of Forest, David Crane (Cami) of Brandon, Dollie Faye Jones (Earl) of Lake, and Richard Kirkpatrick (Brandi) also of Lake; 3 sisters, Gracie Pace of Forest, Maxine Grafton of Forest, and Elsie Manshift of Burlington, NC. She also leaves behind a legacy of 19 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Jessie Jones, Kevin Jones, Kristopher Jones, Michael Crane, Scotty Crane, Freddie Wayne Cromeans, Austin Burns, William Watts, and Logan Crane.

