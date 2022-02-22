Dr. Carl O’Neil Lay, 88, passed away on February 16, 2022, at Lackey Memorial with his family by his side. Visitation was held on February 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 11:50 AM with services following at 12:00 PM all at Wolf Funeral Services Lake, Lake, MS with Bro. Larry Duncan officiating. Burial was at Bufkin Family Cemetery, Decatur, MS under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Neil was born on January 2, 1934 and grew up in Good Hope, MS. He graduated from Good Hope High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. After his military service he attended East Central Community College and decided to pursue a career in chiropractic medicine. He attended Palmer Chiropractic College in Iowa and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

Neil married Hilda Bufkin of Conehatta, MS in June of 1973. They moved with their daughter Stephanie to Forest, MS and established Dr. Carl O’Neil Lay Chiropractic Clinic. He served his community through his chiropractic talent for many years.

Neil, Dr. Lay or lovingly called “Doc”, was an active member of The Shepherd’s Chapel in Gravette Arkansas for over thirty years. He had a wealth of knowledge in gardening and Biblical scripture, and he was very gifted in planting seeds of truth in those whose lives he touched. As it is written; Now therefore, if ye will obey My voice indeed, and keep My covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto Me above all people: for all the earth is Mine. Exodus 19:5. Doc is a treasure to God and has been a treasure to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Neil is preceded in death by his loving wife, Hilda Lay; parents, Carl and Beatrice Lay; sister, Patricia Horn. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Alford of Forest, MS; brother, Gerald Lay (Lillian) of Pearl, MS; sister, Etoyle Sherman (Wayne) of New Smyrna, FL; brother-in-laws, Tommy Horn of Flora, MS, Marion Bufkin (Shirley) of Decatur, MS; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a deep heart felt gratitude to the dedicated staff of Lackey Convalescent Home in Forest, MS, for their friendship, support and loving care of Doc these past few years. Also much appreciation to the staff of Lackey Memorial Hospital for their tender care and prayers as Doc was received into his heavenly home.

