Elmer Lee Harville, Sr. 76, born on July 26, 1945, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home in Conehatta, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 12:20 PM with service to follow at 12:30 PM all at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Bro. Shannon Davis will be officiating the service. Burial will be at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS at 2:00 PM.

Elmer has lived in Conehatta, MS for the last 33 years after moving there from Lake, MS. He was Baptist by faith. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He loved his family very much.

Elmer is preceded in death by his parents Nellie and Millard Harville and son Elmer Harville, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Sarah Harville of Conehatta, MS; daughter, Tina Westberry (Scott) of Conehatta, MS; son, Cliff Harville (Nina) of Union, MS; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

