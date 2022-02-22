Services for Mr. Jimmy Lathem were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial was in Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Wilson officiated.

Visitation was from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Mr. Jimmy Lathem, age 69, of Sebastopol passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Lathem of Sebastopol; one son Michael Lathem (Michelle) of Philadelphia; one daughter: Amanda Taylor (Adam) of Forest; three grandchildren: Alexus Lathem, Kalee Grace Lathem, and Andrew Taylor; two sisters, Gloria Boozer of Carthage and Linda Corley of Sebastopol; two brothers, Bobby Lathem of Florence and Skip Lathem (Ruth) of Brandon. Mr. Jimmy Lathem is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Jimmy Lathem is preceded in death by his parents Jim Buck & Leona Lathem; and one brother, Mike Lathem.

Pallbearers were Adam Taylor, Brandon Jones, Al Easom, Jimmy Wilson, Loyd Glaze, and Michael Weaver.

Jimmy was a loving person who loved life. He always put other’s needs before his own. His love was unconditional, and his kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Before he went to bed every night, he would read his Bible. He never met a stranger and would talk to anyone if they would listen. Jimmy was deeply devoted to his family as was evidenced by his willingness to drop what he was doing and come to the aid of his children, Michael and Amanda. He enjoyed spending time with Michael, working in the hay field and completing other farm chores.

Jimmy ran a delivery route for Stewart Wholesale, and he also worked for several years at Maxim Manufacturing. After spending 30 years raising chickens, Jimmy retired to begin his favorite pastime — woodworking. He has made swings, rocking chairs, tables, and other items for numerous people throughout Mississippi. The qualities of honesty and reliability are evident in the way that he treated his customers. He always made sure that anyone who bought his products was satisfied with his work. His son-in-law, Adam, was blessed to share in Jimmy’s love for woodworking.

His face would light up each time he was around his grandchildren. He attended numerous softball and soccer games to cheer on his granddaughters, Alexus and Kalee Grace. He and his grandson, Andrew, were inseparable. He always rode Andrew on the tractor and lawnmower. They spent a lot of time outside doing many other things. Before going back inside, they would enjoy an ice cream cone or a popsicle while swinging on the front porch.

Jimmy was a loving Christian, husband, daddy, papa, brother, and friend. For 50 years, Jimmy and Nancy shared everything life could offer together. They were a great team supporting each other in every way. For many years, he attended Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church; He later in life attended Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. To say he was loved by so many would be an understatement, and to say he will be missed will be an even greater understatement. We cannot even begin to imagine life without him; however, we can have comfort knowing he is in heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.