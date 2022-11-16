Mr. Ben Wilkerson, age 75 a resident of Brandon but formerly of Morton passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson after an extended illness. His Visitation was held Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton. Chapel service was Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:30 am in the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Goodwater Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Joe Crane officiated the services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Mr. Wilkerson was born in Scott County on September 4, 1947. He joined the United States Marines after high school and ECJC and was enlisted for 4 years. After the Marines he worked for Delta Airlines for 31 years. Ben was a lifelong passionate deer and turkey hunter. He spent many years in Simmons Hunting Club in Lauderdale, MS. Ben leaves behind legacy to his family to follow and he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, E.W. Wilkerson and Ellie Lee Renfroe Wilkerson; sisters, Ruthie Lee Yates and Janice Carroll.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years minus 16 days, Dianne Husband Wilkerson of Brandon, but formerly from Raleigh, MS; children, John H. Wilkerson (Melissa) of Portland, OR and Michael B. Wilkerson (Kelsey) of Gluckstadt; grandchildren, Johnny Lee Wilkerson, Noah Wilkerson, Lynlee Wilkerson and Jude Wilkerson.

Pallbearers were Jeff McMillian, Jeffrey McMillian, Keith Marcangeli, Ryan Logan, Ryan McGough and Terry Rogers.

Memorials may be made in his honor to The Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 262 Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.