Services for Mr. Lamar “Sonny” Eichelberger were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol. Burial was held at Reid Chapel Church Cemetery. Rev. Dewayne Dickerson officiated.

Visitation was held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to services on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Mr. Sonny Eichelberger, age 85 of Sebastopol, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Survivors include his wife, Tena Eichelberger of Sebastopol; one daughter: Jill Bishop (Matt) of Sebastopol; one son: Jeff Eichelberger of Sebastopol; one grandson, Michael Eichelberger of Brandon; two granddaughters, Lindsey Harrison (Drew) of Nashville and Lydia Bishop of Sebastopol; one great-granddaughter, Brecken Eichelberger of Madison; two great-grandsons, Judah Harrison and Ollie Harrison of Nashville; two sisters, Marge Muir of Winona and Clyde Marler (Audrey) of Morton.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Lamar is preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Susan Eichelberger; two sisters, Gloria Denton and Lovelle Andrews.

Pallbearers were Andy Muir, Mark Muir, Robert Marler, Eddie Steadman, Drew Harrison, and Harry Andrews III.

Mr. Sonny Eichelberger spent several years as a truck shop manager for Green Acres Farms. He later retired from Koch Foods as a security guard. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.