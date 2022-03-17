Owen Kade Christian, 8 weeks, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 11, 2022, at his residence in Forest, MS. Visitation was on Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:00 AM until 12:50 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, the funeral service followed at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Brother John Goodhue officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Owen was born on January 13, 2022 in Hinds County, MS. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his parents, Jeremy Christian and Jennie Stewart; one sister, Jennilynn Christian; maternal grandparents, Audie and Angie Stewart; paternal grandparents, Travis and Julia Christian; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Taylor; maternal great-grandfather, Dairl Harris, all of Forest, MS and a number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Pallbearers were Matt Christian, Christopher Thrift, Shannon Davidson and Archie Burus, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers were Bryson Gunn, Ashton Gunn, Jax Griffin and Kimberly Stewart.

