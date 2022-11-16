Stacey Ray Holmes, age 53, passed from this life to his Heavenly home on November 9, 2022. Stacey was a loving husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a dedicated employee of Koch Foods for 10 years. Since he retired, he enjoyed hunting, grilling and spending time with his three grandchildren. On Saturdays you could find him cheering on Mississippi State Bulldogs. HAIL STATE!

Visitation was held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Friday, November 11, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 12:50 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were at 1:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Sims Cemetery in Morton, MS. Bro. Melvin Reagan officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Stacey is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Holmes; sister, Memory Holmes; father-in-law, William Westberry and grandson, Ethan Thompson. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Millie Holmes of Morton, MS; father, Kenneth Holmes of Forest, MS; four children, Andy Anderson of Morton, MS, Memry Thompson (Glen) of Morton, MS, Paxton George (John) of Morton, MS and Stacee Raelynn Holmes of Morton, MS; brother-in-law, Scott Westberry (Tina) of Conehatta, MS; sister-in-law, Mechelle Chambers (Will) of Lena, MS; two brothers, Chris Holmes of Forest, MS and Michael “Peanut” Holmes of Forest, MS; mother-in-law, Janie Westberry of Conehatta, MS; three grandchildren, Audree, Nolan and Raylee Grace and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Pete Porter, J.T. Miles, Brad Ingram, Jimmy Perritt, and Lester “Hop” Harper.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Jackson Heart Clinic 970 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS 39216 for Equipment Funding.