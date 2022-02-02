Tiffany Nicole Youngblood, 41, born August 6, 1980, passed away on January 24, 2022, at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation was on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM and Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 12:50 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel with burial at Pleasant Hill M.B. Cemetery under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Tiffany was born and raised in Morton, MS. She was a member of Pleasant Hill M.B. Church and graduated from Morton High School in 1998.

Tiffany is survived by her husband, Keldrick Youngblood of Morton, MS; parents, Shenell Pace of Morton, MS, Johnny Pace of Brandon, MS, and Terry Townsend of Lake, MS; sons, Corleone Thomas of Morton, MS, Cortez Thomas of Morton, MS, Keldrick Youngblood, Jr. of Pelahatchie, MS, Kelreiz Stokes of Pelahatchie, MS, Kelmarion Youngblood of Morton, MS; daughters, Kimora Youngblood of Morton, MS and Kiaieshi Stokes of Pelahatchie, MS; one sister, Ja’keishewa Pace of Morton, MS; maternal grandmother, Christine Ficklin of Morton, MS; mother-in-law, Beverly Youngblood of Morton, MS; father-in-law, Kelly Manning, Jr. of Morton, MS; one grandchild, Kennedy Tullos.

