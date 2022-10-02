Mrs. Violet Mae Golden, age 95, passed away January, 29, 2022 in Carthage, MS. Mrs. Violet was born in Huntington, NY on April 27,1926, and married the late George Emery Golden. making their home in rural Leake County Mississippi. A Christian by faith, Mrs. Violet was a member of New Zion Baptist Church in Walnut Grove MS., where she taught Sunday School for many years. Always an active Church worker and could be seen volunteering at the Nursing Home in Carthage.

Preceded in death by her parents: husband, George Emery Golden. Survived by, daughter, Gail Cook, and her husband, Warren; one sister; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Visitation was Wednesday February 2, 2022, at New Zion Baptist Church, with the Funeral Service following at 11:00am there in the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

Funeral Services are entrusted with Ott and Lee Funeral In Morton MS.