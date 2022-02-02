Mr. William “Sonny” Roberts, age 76, a resident of Raleigh, formally of Morton, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Raleigh, MS.

Hobbies of Sonny were hunting and fishing, he loved to drive big trucks, but the love for his family, brought him great joy.

Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Mable Roberts: parents, Andrew and Alma Roberts, biological mother, Jackie Roberts Owens; brother J. E. Owens.

He is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Dunn, (John); four stepchildren, Johnny Smith (Dory), Gwen Hawkins; Lee Smith (Cecile); William Leslie Smith (Tiffany); brother Jack Owens; two nieces, Angi Jessyl and Andrea ; nephew, Jimmy Gould (Billie); great nephew, Sean; ten step grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, January 14, 2022 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Morton, MS. Funeral Service was 2:00 pm January 14, 2022 there in the chapel. Interment was at Morton Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Services are entrusted with Ott and Lee Funeral of Morton, MS.