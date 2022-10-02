William Stephen Massey, 64, passed away on February 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness.

Visitation was 5pm until 7pm Monday, February 7th at Ott and Lee Funeral Home of Brandon and also Tuesday, February 8th from 11:00am-12:30pm at Ott and Lee of Forest with Funeral Services conducted at 1pm February 8, 2022, at Ott and Lee of Forest with Rev. Christian Byrd, Dr. Clarence Cooper and The Very Reverend Kyle Seage officiating. Interment followed the funeral service at Eastern Cemetery in Forest.

Mr. Massey was born on May 17, 1957, in Forest, Mississippi to his parents Roy Melvin Massey and Latamyr Voncille Williams Massey. He lived most of his life in Scott and Rankin counties and worked many years for WGK Engineers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and true gentlemen who treasured time spent with his family. Steve loved music, especially playing the drums and the piano. He also loved paying golf, working in his yard, and fishing. Mr. Massey put others first and was always available to lend a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Terri Dawson Massey, mother of his two daughters.

Survivors include his loving wife, Regina Upton Massey and his children Ashley Massey and Emily Massey (Bonnie Brooks), and stepdaughters Nichole Robinson (Ben) and Jennifer Byrd (Christian). He is also survived by one brother, Mike Massey (Gayle). Mr. Massey leaves behind five grandchildren: Grace Robinson, Ellen Robinson, Mary Elise Byrd, Hugh Brooks, and Wills Byrd. He also leaves behind two nieces, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a number of close friends.

Pallbearers were Ben Robinson, Brad Horne, Jim Butts, Bill Rogers and honorary pallbearers are Randy Dilley, Keith Boutwell, Tom Brown, and Eric Ritter.