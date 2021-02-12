Edwin E. Crawley, 71 of Forest, MS went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was born Saturday, September 9, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Visitation was held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 504 Airport Road, Forest, MS. Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Lake, MS. Bro. Andy Boles officiated the services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

Ed joined the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17 in December of 1967. He served four years and did one tour in Vietnam. Trained as a combat engineer, he also made a living as a carpenter after his time in the service. He won a Karaoke Contest in Australia while on R&R performing the song “House of the Rising Sun.” Ed gave his life to Christ in 1976 and later surrendered to the gospel ministry in 1979. Bro. Ed graduated from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1984. He pastored several churches in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi for over thirty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Earl Crawley Sr and Cleo (Geiger) McCollough.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Duffy Crawley of Forest, MS; sons, Patrick Crawley (Johnna), Matthew Crawley; granddaughters, Sarah Crawley and Endie Crawley; brothers, Billy Crawley (Nancy), Marc Crawley (Leigh), Chet McCollough (Rhonda), Frank McCollough (Karen); sisters, Leanne Goff (Ray) and Jill St. Michael.

Pallbearers were Warren Duffy, Wayne Duffy, Gary Duffy, Billy Crawley, Marc Crawley, Chet McCollough, Frank McCollough and Ray Goff.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Peace House, P.O. Box 112, Forest, MS 39074.