Neva Sorey Laseter passed away on November 22, 2021, from complications of a stroke at 93 years of age.

Neva was born in 1928 to Dennis Walter and Ina Stennett Sorey in the Pineville community in Smith County, MS

She lived most of her adult life in Morton, MS and moved to Pearl, MS for the last several years of her life.

Neva was very involved in Morton United Methodist Church as well as McLauren Heights United Methodist Church in Pearl.

She was also a member the Patrolettes of the Wahabi Temple of the Shriners organization in Jackson, MS for many years and held many positions in the Order of the Eastern Star in both the Morton and Pearl Chapters. Some of the offices she held included Worthy Grand Matron and the Mississippi Representative to Texas. She also served as Treasurer and a host of other positions.

She was employed with Mississippi Power & Light Company as Office Manager and opened the Morton office.

Neva was always a strong independent person, when she decided in her late 80s to stop driving herself, she learned how to use both Uber and Lyft. She also was very computer and technology savvy. She also took art lessons and enjoyed painting landscapes and other subjects.

After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and often went on tours to various places around the United States, Canada as well as Bermuda and Europe. She also enjoyed visiting family in Texas.

She also was involved in numerous volunteer projects through her churches, local civic groups, schools, and others.

Neva was a kind and giving soul, but that did not mean that she would take any nonsense from anyone. She was a refined and strong independent woman with an impeccable style.

She attended business school in her younger years and took classes at Millsaps College in Jackson after she retired.

She is survived by her son Caley (Cal) Laseter (Glenda) of Pearl, MS, her daughter Susan L Wilson (Mark) of Houston, TX and her grandson Patrick Wilson of Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Her sister Annie Sorey Parker, and her sister-in-law Julia Tadlock Sorey; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins along with 2 great grandchildren Jolee Boyer and Grayson Odom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Caley Laseter of Morton, brothers, William (Bill) Sorey of Iowa Park, Texas, Ralph Sorey of Prentiss, MS, Pat Sorey of Pineville, MS and her sister Carolyn Sorey of Jackson, MS.

Memorials may be sent to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or The Burn Center.