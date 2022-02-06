Mrs. Authula Crout, age 95, a resident of Hillsboro passed away on, May 6, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Born to Walter and Levi Robbins Hines on July 19, 1926, in Scott County. Mrs. Authula was a member of First Pentecostal Church in Forest, MS. She was an avid reader, enjoyed yard work and loved to cook for her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Everett Crout; son-in-law, Donnie Chambers; and several siblings. Mrs. Authula is survived by children, Doyl Crout, (Glenda), Joyce Fulton, (Dale), Bobbie Forsythe, (Monty), Janet Chambers; ten siblings, Margurette Chambers, Minnie Pridgdon, Almedia Beard, Ruby Hempel, Janelle Brown, Carolyn Grear, Tressie Johnson, Walter Hines, Roger Hines, Carlton Hines; seven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services were Tuesday May 10, 2021, at First Pentecostal Church in Forest, MS. Bro Bill Pitman Jr. officiating. Interment was at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery.

