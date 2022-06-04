Mr. C. L. Derrick, 81, of Pulaski, MS passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation was on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM, and Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 9:50 AM followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM all at Faith Tabernacle Worship Center in Pulaski, MS. Burial followed at Lingle Cemetery in Pulaski, MS. Bro. Arron Woods officiated with the assistance of Bro. Jeff Taylor, Bro. Brain Goss, and Bro. Kenneth Johnson under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Mr. Derrick was born to Eula Mae Harmon, and Henry Preston Derrick on June 4, 1940, in Scott County, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Pulaski, MS. Mr. Derrick was a Logger. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding his side by side, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Derrick is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eula Ma Derrick; brothers, Eugene and Otho Derrick and sister, Mattie Merle Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Derrick of Pulaski, MS; son, Dwayne Derrick (Kim) of Pulaski, MS; grandchildren, Casey Mangum (Greg), Evan Derrick, Ty Derrick; great grandchildren, Marleigh, and Parker and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Ty Derrick, Dale Johnson, John Calhoun, David Tadlock, T.J. Goss, and Evan Derrick. Honorary pallbearers were Victor Johnson, Greg Mangum, Tim Leach, Derrell Goss, Jimmy Bailey, Peyton Mangum, Parker Mangum and Freddie Bailey.

