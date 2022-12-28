“It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation.”

- Herman Melville

Paul Wesley Craven, age 55, of Graham, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022 in Burlington, NC after a brief illness. Paul was the son of the late Dr. Albert and Peggy Craven of Lake, MS, formerly of Boone, NC.

Voted “Mr. Football” at Watauga High School in Boone during his time there, he went over the mountain to Furman University to play for the rival Paladins. Paul graduated from Furman in 1989 after a standout career with the Furman Paladin football team, who won the 1-AA National Football Championship in 1988.

Paul earned his degree in philosophy and later, a Masters Degree in English from Mississippi College and a Phd in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. His teaching career in English Literature led him to Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, the University of South Alabama, and later to Alamance Community College. Paul was a gentle spirit who loved teaching, his family, his pets, reading, music, connecting with friends, and above all, football. His incisive intellect, ironic wit, soft heart and sparkling gray eyes always made an indelible impression on all he met.

In his lifetime, he was loved and cherished by his parents and late siblings, David, Jon, Anita and Brian. He is survived by his sister, Laura Duncan (Lee) of Hertford, NC, and his special friend Diana Phillips of Graham, NC. Also left to cherish his memory are his beloved nieces and nephews: Jon, Melissa, Andrew and Ayden Craven of Eustis, Fl; Mark and Khrystian Craven of Huntingdon, TN; Edy Dingus and James Ready of Oxford, MS; Charlie and Tricia Dingus of Oxford, MS; Jonny Dingus of Bristol, VA; Caroline Duncan of Charleston, SC and Lee Duncan, Jr. of Hertford, NC. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Allen Craven.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Sign an online register book at www.omegafsc.com. Arrangements are in the care of Omega Funeral and Crematory in Burlington, NC.

Memorial donations may be made to Furman University’s Paladin Scholarship Fund.