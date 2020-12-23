A.C. Bell was born in Scott County on November 5, 1938 and passed away at his daughter’s home in Terry on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the age of 82.

Graveside services were at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Unity Assembly Cemetery in the Ringgold Community under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was at 12:00 pm and continued until 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Bell was a native of Scott County and had been a resident of Lena for the past 30 years. He was a machinist by trade, a Christian by faith, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Camden Baptist Church. Mr. Bell will be remembered as one of a close knit, large family. A wonderful conversationalist, he will be remembered for his love of the art of story telling, making road trips to countless yard/garage sales, and his love of the creekbanks, and the open water, fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Mrs. Helen Jean Stringfellow Bell; his parents: Huey Q. and James Minnie Bassett Bell; his son-in-law: Charles Goolsby; his siblings: Robert Bell, Bertha Bell, Dorothy Frances Sumrall, Marvin Earl Bell, and Kirby Lee Bell.

Mr. Bell is survived by his two children: Charles Bell of Lena and Linda Goolsby of Terry; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters: Vertie Virginia Loper, Hilda Madge Mayfield, and Lynnette McTurner; two brothers: Huey Bell, Jr. and Truman Bell; and many nieces and nephews.