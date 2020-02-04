Mr. Bennie M. Ware, age 85, was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family on Monday, March 23, 2020 from complications related to an extended illness. The family held a private service on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Reverend Jerry Holmes, Dr. David Rives and Reverend Kent Grice will officiate with Larry Rigby as organist. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Ware was born in Lake, Mississippi, on May 6, 1934 to the late Jefferson D. Ware and Annie Lois Ware. He attended Goodhope School in Lake, Mississippi and graduated in 1954. After graduation, he served his country, when called upon, in the Korean conflict. When he returned home, he joined his father and brothers in the carpentry trade and continued in that field for many years. He enjoyed attending his farm, fishing, and spending time with his grandsons, Ben and Jay. He was a devout Christian, and he was a devoted and faithful member of the Church in Lake, Mississippi, but continued to serve the Lord faithfully at Liberty Baptist Church in Forest, Mississippi. He frequently utilized his carpentry skills to serve his church and local association by giving of his time and talents to help with repairs and construction projects.

Bennie married the former Maude E. McMillan on September 8, 1961 and celebrated 58 years of marriage in 2019. He is preceded in death by both parents; Jefferson D. Ware and Annie Lois Wolfe Ware, as well as brothers, Billy Gene Ware, Jessie D. Ware and twin brother Jimmy E. Ware. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister Peggy. He is survived by brother, Marvin “Edward” Ware of Lake, MS. During their marriage, Bennie and Maude were blessed with three children; Greg Ware (Lee) of Forest, MS, Tina Ware of Forest, MS and Brad Ware (Tonya) of Brandon, MS and two grandsons, Ben and Jay Ware.

Pallbearers were Stephen Myers, Steve Ware, Boyd Ware, Billy Mayes, Mike Sorey, Tim Sorey and Gene Myers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials or gifts to Gideon’s International.

