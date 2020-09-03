Mrs. Bessie Summers Ware age 81, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS. A visitation will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church in Lake, MS from 9:00 AM until 9:50 AM. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 AM. Brother Larry Duncan and Brother William Savell will officiate. There will be no graveside services.

Mrs. Ware was a Lifelong resident of Lake, MS in the Salem Community. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Lake, MS. She loved to play dominoes and she enjoyed needlepoint, gardening, sewing and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Wes and Lillie Summers; her husband, Jimmy Ware and her grandson, John Wesley Ware.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Federick (Jeff) of Newton, MS; two sons, Danny Ware (Connie) of Lake, MS and Steve Ware (Cindy) of Lake, MS; God daughter, Xavia Wilkerson of Sevierville, TN; sister, Dina Martin of Lake, MS.; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers are Greg Ware, Matt Ware, Mark Ware, Boyd Ware, Brad Ware, Austin Whittington, Johnathan Federick and Thomas Culipher.

