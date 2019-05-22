Bruce A. Burnham was born on Monday, January 8, 1968 in Jackson, MS to his parents Ralph Ruben and Lyda Alice James Burnham, Jr. He passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 51.

Bruce was a graduate of Puckett High School and Mississippi State University. He was a registered forester, holding membership with the Society of American Foresters, Mississippi Forestry Association and the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was an employee of Georgia Pacific for over 25 years. He was a Christian by faith and a member of Forest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years: Debbie Russell Burnham; his mother: Lyda Alice Burnham; one son: Barron Bruce Burnham; his in-laws: Dean and Delma Russell; sister-in-law: Dianne (Jeff) Spears; nieces: Emily (Sim) Anderson and Sara (Chris) Tuggle; nephews: Ben (Kay Ann) Spears and Michael Spears; great-nieces: Karley Anderson, Swayze Tuggle, and Briar Anderson; great-nephew: Carter Pinkerton; and his best friend: Bill (Susan) Murphy.

He is preceded in death by his father: Ralph Ruben Burnham, Jr. and his brother: Ralph Ruben Burnham, III.

A service of remembrance will begin at 5:00 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Chapel, 295 East First St., Forest, MS 39074.

A reception will follow at B. Gatewood Studio, 121 Front St., Forest, MS 39074, immediately following the service.

Dr. John Cash, Rev. Eugene Banes, Rev. Donnie Stuart, and Rev. Johnny Sims will officiate the service. Music will be provided by Mrs. Anna Laurie Hamrick, soloist, and Mrs. Hannah Lewis, accompanist.

Pallbearers include Bill Murphy, Chris Tuggle, Carl Branson, Roy Holder, Jeff Spears, and Marc Merritt.

Honorary Pallbearers include Ben Spears, Michael Spears, Brett Watson, Joel Burnham, Jerry Smith and James Dillon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to one of the following: First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 129, Union, MS 39365, the Puckett United Methodist Church Youth Fund, P.O. Box 86, Puckett, MS 39151, the Gideon’s International, Inc. Scott Camp, P.O. Box 804 Forest, MS 39074, or the Gideon’s International, Inc., Newton Camp, P.O. Box 297, Newton, MS 39345.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest assisted the Burnham family in planning service details.