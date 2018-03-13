Bruce Michael Reiss, Sr., 72, of Forest, MS, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

He was born in Danville, IL, on November 29, 1945, to Ralph Reiss and Charlotte Unger (who later married Bill Kitchen).

He married Marilyn Murdock in Danville, on May 14, 1965.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Reiss; one son, Bruce Reiss, Jr. (Gina) of Forest, MS; one daughter, Michelle Blansett (Dewey) of Atmore, AL; one brother, Roger Lehman of Carbondale, IL; one sister, Stacey Kitchen of Westville, IL; and six grandchildren, Ben (Brandi), Regan, Nathan, and Jessie Reiss of Forest, MS; Alan Blansett of Starkville, MS; and Hannah Blansett of Columbus, MS.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, uncle, and loving grandparents, Charles and Georgiana Unger.

Bruce graduated from Killeen High School in Killeen, Texas. He attended Danville Jr. College, then studied Mechanical Engineering at Wiltshire University. He worked at Bohn Aluminum in Danville; worked for ESCO in Danville, IL/Newton, MS; was owner of the Southern Kitchen restaurant in Meridian, MS; worked with Morgan City Engineering; was owner/head mechanic of Reiss’ Auto Repair in Newton, MS; was Director of Engineering at Sodexo (in Meridian, MS; Vicksburg, MS; Canton, MS; Commerce, GA; Boston, MA; and Dallas, TX), and recently worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Forest, MS.

Not only was Bruce a hard worker, he was a “jack of all trades” from air-conditioning to woodworking to locksmithing to mechanics; He was certainly a lifelong learner. While living in Newton, MS, he also served as Lion’s Club President and the JayCees local Chapter President.

Bruce was an Eagle Scout, Troop 3 of Danville, IL; attended the 1960 National Jamboree in Colorado Springs, CO; and became Scoutmaster for Troop 22 of Newton, MS, as an adult. He inspired and mentored his son and grandsons and many other scouts in their boy scouting careers. He enjoyed drag racing as a young man, then later in life enjoyed classic car shows. Bruce also loved gospel, country, and bluegrass music. He tried to always keep in touch with his cherished friends from childhood and young adulthood. He loved his “fur babies”, too, especially Shane and Robo. Vacations to the Great Smoky Mountain were some of his most enjoyable memories, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family.

Not only was Bruce Reiss a caring husband, father, and friend, he truly was a fine man who lived with Christian values, Patriotism, and the ideals of Scouting. People who knew him knew his generosity and compassion for others. Grandson Ben had this to say about his grandfather, “We are one lucky family to have a grandpa like him. He always believed in us and showed it with kind words and great wisdom. He cared for us and loved us with all his being. We won’t ever forget you. Love you grandpa”

Services for Bruce Reiss, Sr. were held at 12 noon Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS officiated by Pastor Reggie Tatum.

Pallbearers were Ben Reiss, Regan Reiss, Alan Blansett, Nathan Reiss, Loyde Mason and Nathaniel Melton. Honorary pallbearers were Dave Phillips, Bill Gold, Jerry Griffin and Roger Lehman.