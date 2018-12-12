Mr. Carl Houston Nutt, age 75, a resident of Forkville passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. His visitation was held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Matt Armstrong and Bro. Paul Smith officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Mr. Nutt was born in Scott County on February 6, 1943. He loved being outdoors in the beauty of nature and even enjoyed doing a little fishing at times. Carl looked forward to working in his garden every year and growing vegetables. He loved to read the newspapers, a good book and even would read the encyclopedia from front to back at times. Family was very important to him and spending time with them and his grandchildren brought him great joy. He will be greatly missed by all loved and knew him.

His is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Houston Nutt and Emma Jo Davis Nutt; sister, Cleo Ann Nutt and infant brother, Joe Nutt.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Pennington Nutt of Forkville; three children, Joyce Nutt Westberry (Jimmy) of Morton, Carla Nutt Stokley (Stephen) of Forkville and Karen Nutt Callahan (Arthur) of Forkville; sister, Linda Long (John) of Brandon; five grandchildren, Stacie Maze (Josh), Megan Westberry, Carlee Morrison (Jason), Blake Callahan and Ben Callahan; two great grandchildren, Max & Adlee Thompson; niece, Angie Ivy (Ronnie); nephew, Ricky Lott and a host of friends.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Westberry, Stephen Stokley, Arthur Callahan, Ben Callahan, Blake Callahan, Josh Maze and Jason Morrison.

Memorials may be made in his name to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 8055 Hwy 13 North, Morton, MS 39117 or Life Choices, 5575 Raleigh-LaGrange, Memphis, TN 38134.