Mrs. Cheryl I. Marler, age 60, passed away Sunday September 2, 2018 at her residence in Morton, MS. Visitation was held Tuesday September 4, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday September 5, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were held Wednesday September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS.

There was no graveside services. Burial was at Searcy Cemetery in Pulaski, MS. Officiating was Rev. Gary Glazier. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS is in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Marler was a native of Forest, MS. She lived in Morton, MS for the past 21 years, having moved from Forsythe, GA. She was a United Methodist in Faith and she was a member of the Morton United MethodistChurch in Morton, MS.

Cheryl was a 1975 graduate of Forest High School and she attended ECCC and Ole Miss. She was an avid MSU Bulldog fan. She loved playing golf and was a member of the Forest Country Club. She enjoyed her annual trips with friends to the beach and Nashville every year.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie T. and Eveylyn Idom; three brothers, James P. Risher; John Risher; and Max Ralph Idom. She is survived by her husband, George Marler, Jr. of Morton, MS; her daughter, Laura Wilder of Forsythe, GA; four sisters, Ruth Weems of Forest, MS; Anne Johnson of Homewood, MS; Gaynell Countryman of Forest, MS; Pam Pope of Clifton, MS; two brothers, Henry Risher of Morton, MS; and Larry Risher of Forest, MS; a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Chad Hall (Tanya); Michael Worrell (Tambra); David Freeman (Stacy Brooks); Eddie McDill (Angie); Larry Hollingsworth (Denise); Stanley McDill (Vickie McNeil); Randy Gibson (Jan); Jimmy Carver (Judy); Packy Sullivan (Pam); Ricky Bobo (Tanya Smith); Brenda Tadlock; and Marvin Lindsey (Vickie).

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: American Cancer Society or Morton United Methodist Church

