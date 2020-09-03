Clyde Lee Tatum, age 83, a lifelong resident of Morton, passed away late Monday evening August 24, 2020.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at East Morton Baptist Church. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Bro. Curtis Roland and Bro. Reggie Williams officiated. Services concluded at the church. Final resting place is at the Hodge Hill Cemetery. Funeral Services were held by Ott & Lee of Morton.

Clyde was born in Scott County on Sunday, July 11, 1937 to his parents Clyde Tatum and Vashti Lyle Tatum during the days of the FDR presidency. He grew up in the Harperville community, later moved to Morton where he met and married Thelma Harvey in 1957. He was a charter member of East Morton Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a Deacon, and Sunday School Teacher and Sunday School Director as well as served in numerous ministries. He worked for Tatum Cleaners and later Talon Inc. for 20 years.

After his retirement from Talon, Inc. he began a career with the Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society where he enjoyed a very successful and fulfilling career over a 40 year span, consistently maintaining membership in the President’s Club and Cabinet. During his career, Clyde set and broke sales records nationally. This included chartering and building the Woodmen Lodge in Morton, working Youth Camps, served on the Board of Directors of the South MS. Youth Camp Association.

He was a member of the Morton Volunteer Fire Dept. from 1965 through 1980. He also formed the Scott County Auxillary Deputy Association under Sheriff Pete Wall’s administration. His love for people and making the community a better place was always on his mind. His work ethic was incredible. He often quoted “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” (Phil. 4:13)

What Clyde enjoyed most was helping people, and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. In addition to spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, gardening and loved everything about the outdoors including his love for his border collie dogs, cattle and, feeding birds (doves) in his back yard. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Daree Harrell, and brother, Dale Tatum.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Thelma Tatum, son Reggie Tatum (Vickie) of Forest, daughter, Lori Goldman (Jeff) of Pelahatchie. He also leaves behind 4 grandsons, Jon A. Tatum Breanna) of Benton, AR. Christopher Tatum of Ridgeland, Ethan Watkins (Carlie) of Pelahatchie and Ty Watkins also of Pelahatchie, and a great-grandson, Landen Pelkey, and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Anne Tatum of Benton, AR. Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to East Morton Baptist Church P.O. Box 554 Morton, MS 39117.