Dawn Ingram Fairchild, 55, a child care provider, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center-Jackson.

Services were 1:30 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Wilcox Chapel with Bro. Reggie Tatum, Bro. Doug Pierce, and Bro. Donald Moore officiating.

Burial followed in the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee.

Wilcox Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mrs. Fairchild was a native of Brandon and a member of Word of Life Church in Flowood.

Survivors include: her husband, Marlon Devon Fairchild of Brandon; sons, Joshua Brian Fairchild and Daniel Paul Fairchild, both of Brandon; a daughter, Jessica Kristen Fairchild of Brandon; mother, Shirley Ingram of Magee; sisters, Shelia Ingram Webb of Prentiss, Teri Ingram Stringer of Magee, and Vicki Ingram of Pearl; 2 grandchildren.

Pallbearers were: Nicholas Kennedy, Andrew Padgett, Matthew Jordan, Dustin Forsythe, Garrett Scott, and Cody Keys.

Family would like to acknowledge and show appreciation to Dr. Graham, Dr. Johnson, and all staff involved.