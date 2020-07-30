Graveside services for Mrs. Debbie McDill were held at 6:30 pm, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4:30-6:00 pm, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Mrs. Debbie McDill, age: 70, of Conehatta, died on July 21, 2020.

Survivors include loving Husband of 52 years, Jack McDill of Conehatta; one son, Joey McDill (Vicky) of Conehatta; four grandchildren, Hobie McDill of Sebastopol, Logan McDill of Sebastopol, Tanner Davis of Starville, and Gracie McDill of Conehatta; mother, Faye Flora of Conehatta, two brothers, Ricky Major, Lexington, KY, and Mike Major Midway, KY.

Debbie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved working in her flower beds and caring for animals. She will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Debbie McDill is preceded in death by her son: Jackie McDill and one grandson: “C.J. McDill”, her father; two brothers and one sister.