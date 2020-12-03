Deborah Lee Lang, age 68 a lifelong resident of Forest, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Forest.

Graveside services were held at Ephesus Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. with Rev. Chris Harrison officiating under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lang was born on January 20, 1952 to her parents, Ocey D. Jones and Norma Sistrunk Jones in Scott County. She had retired form Raytheon in 2000. She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. Deborah will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jerry Jones and Buck Jones.

Survivors include her loving husband of almost 50 years, Robert Lang, of Forest, sons; Marcus Lang (April) of Forest, Justin Lang (Sarah) of Brandon. Other survivors include her four brothers; Jim Jones, Alan Jones, Mike Jones, Robin Jones, three sisters; Jean Harris, Carol Thomas, Kay Thornton and three grandchildren; Rachel Lang, Clark Lang, and Levi Lang.