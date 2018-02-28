April 22, 1932 – February 18, 2018

Denson Woodrow Henry, age 85, a 38-year resident of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at the CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas. Visitation began at 1:00, with the Life Tribute Service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, at Wesley’s United Methodist Church, 4201 North Texas Ave, Bryan. Burial was at the Protestant Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2018, in Rowena, Texas. Life Tribute Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers Bryan-College Station.

He was born at home in Pulaski, Mississippi on April 22, 1932 and was the son of Davis Leon Henry and Allie Neoma Goodson Henry. He was the youngest son of the Henry family and had 10 siblings. He graduated from Morton High School and was voted by his classmates as the Most Likely to Succeed. An essay he wrote for a state competition, “Why I Am Proud to be an American,” won first prize and was also included in the school’s yearbook. Soon after graduation he attended Draughon’s Business College in Jackson. During the Korean War, Denson voluntarily joined the United States Air Force and with his accounting skills proudly served his country state-side by ensuring fuel was available for air craft used in training. He was stationed at airbases in Orlando, Florida, San Antonio, Del Rio, and San Angelo, Texas. While stationed at Laughlin Air Base in Del Rio he met the love of his life, Eddie Carolyn Dusek from Lowake. They were married June 10, 1956 at the First Baptist Church of Paint Rock in Concho County. While stationed at Good Fellow Air base in San Angelo, he attended Angelo State University to begin his quest for a college degree. Denson moved his family to Bryan where, in January 1963, he received his Civil Engineering Degree at Texas A&M College. Denson then spent 30 years with the USDA Soil Conservation Service as a professional engineer, and worked throughout Texas including the counties surrounding Stephenville, Crockett, Temple, Mount Pleasant, Pecos, Fredericksburg, and Bryan. After his retirement with the government, he created Henry Engineering and spent 15 years in the Brazos County area as a professional licensed surveyor. Denson enjoyed spending his latter years with his wife, children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Eddie Carolyn, three daughters, one son, and their families: Gaye Lynn and husband, Jimmy Seawright; DeAnna Gail and husband, Bruce Gully; Leah Caroline and husband Byron Cantrell; son, Adreon Denson Henry and wife, Jennifer. Grandchildren include: John W. Seawright and wife, Colleen; Emily Kaye Seawright; Michael, Miles, and Macy Gully; Mason Cantrell; step-granddaughters Natalie Cantrell-Ezeb and Taylor Cantrell; step-granddaughter Chloe Ethridge and 5 month-old granddaughter Echo Orange Henry. Denson also leaves behind his only living sibling, Alice Henry Hollingsworth as well as many loved nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Denson W. Henry was a proud veteran, loving husband, father, grandfather, and Fightin’ Texas Aggie – Class of ’63.

Thank you to the many care-givers, doctors, and nursing staff who assisted Denson during his time of illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wesley’s United Methodist Church, The American Heart Association, or Texas A&M University’s Association of Former Students.