Devera J. Easterling, age 71 and a resident of Forest died Tuesday August 28, 2018 in Jackson, MS following an extended illness.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Friday August 31, 2018 from the Ephesus Cemetery. Rev. Chris Harrison officiatef. There was no visitation.

Mrs. Easterling was born in El Paso, TX on November 8, 1946 to her parents Thilis Brown and Juanita Harrison. She later moved to Mississippi. She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. She had retired from the MS. Dept. of Human Services as a case worker in 2009. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clyde Easterling and a sister, Renea Riley.

Survivors include her three children; John Hardin, Jamie Hardin and Shelia Easterling, all of Forest. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Jamie Hardin, John Hardin, Tommy Stewart, Chad Burns, Ted Harrison and Larry Harrison. Funeral Services provided by Ott and Lee Funeral Home of Forest.