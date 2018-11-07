Mr. Don Hall, age 70, passed away Thursday June 14, 2018 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday June 16, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services followed at 2:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS. There was no graveside services. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Hall had lived in Scott County, MS since 1992. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, retiring in 1991 as a Tech SGT. He then worked at UMMC in Jackson, MS for 19 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and go to the mountains. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by Parents, two brothers; Butch Hall and Richard Hall. He is survived by wife Terri Hall of Forest, MS; daughter, Misty Hall of San Antonio, TX; son Greg Hall (Susan) of Clinton, MS; 3 sisters, Ann Snow of Forest, MS; Kendra Putnam of Decatur, MS; Sissy Hilderbrand of Bentonia, MS; 3 grandchildren, Randy Hollins; Kaycie Hall; and Luke Hall. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

