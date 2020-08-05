An outside funeral service for Mr. Eric Whitt was held at 2:00 pm Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Rocky Hill Church of God. All attending the funeral service were required to remain in their vehicles. There was a one hour drive by viewing that began at 1:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Officiating was Rev. Brett Cooper and Rev. Guy McGarity

Donavon Eric Whitt, 46 was born June 18, 1973 in Roanoke, Virginia.

Eric graduated from Jeb Stuart High School in Fairfax, Virginia. He continued his education at Northern Virginia Community College with an Associate Degree in Computer Information Systems. Eric also received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

He worked in the automotive industry in different roles over his career including service manager for multiple dealership in the area.

Eric enjoyed multiple sports and was especially talented as a golfer, receiving many awards over the years. Eric was passionate about fitness and health.

He was a loving son and father. His greatest accomplishment is his daughter, Maggie. His love and support for her passion of horses and rodeo competitions was greatly shown in the most recent years.

Eric passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home in Sebastopol, MS. He is survived by his mother Mary (Sistrunk) Whitt and daughter Maggie Abigaile Whitt of Sebastopol.

Eric was preceded in death by his dad: Don Whitt, originally of West Virginia. Maternal grandparents: Luther and Lucinda Sistrunk; paternal grandparents: Jess and Patsy Cline.

Pallbearers were Patrick Boyle, Greg McGarrity, Jordan Gilmer, Gary Sistrunk, Jackie Tharp, Garrit Tharp, Randy Peoples, and Ben Byram. Honorary Pallbearers were Colton Tharp, Ethan Tharp, Luke McGarrity, Bobbie Brown, Richard Lee, and Brantley Ingram.