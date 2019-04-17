Dorcas Ann Burkett

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 10:28am

Dorcas Ann Burkett, age 89, died April 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK.  Graveside services were held at Hogan Cemetery, in Locust Grove, Oklahoma. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Duncan Burkett, and three children, Cheryn (Bob) Nunn, Linda (Mike) Pickard, and Alan (Penny) Burkett.  She had six Grandchildren, Amanda (Scott) Smith, Bret (Monica) Burkett, Bethany Burkett, Braden (Amanda) Burkett, Brock Burkett and Brooklyn Burkett. One sister, Mary Elizabeth ‘Lissie’  (JD) Smith and one sister-in-law Glenda Burkett.  She is preceded in death by her parents Graydon and Mary Lay. 

Dorcas Ann will always be remembered for her faithfulness, patience, caring and giving to others. She had a “Servant’s Heart”.

 

