Doris Eloise Myatt, age 83, passed away on March 17, 2019, at Scott Regional Hospital in Morton, MS.

Mrs. Myatt enjoyed gardening, doing word search puzzles and cooking. She loved her church, family and friends.

She is survived by son Daniel Napp and his wife Mary Nelle; granddaughters Chyanne Napp, Angela Adams, Tori Atkinson and Julia Dilmore; son-in-law Raymond Adams; three great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husbands Joseph Myatt and Kenneth Napp; parents Chester and Edna Boles; children: Linda Carol Adams, Kenneth Napp, Jeff Napp, Bill Myatt and Joy Myatt; grandson Eddie Adams; brothers, Huland Boles and Junior Boles and sister Aline Alexander.

Visitation was held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest.

Funeral services for Doris Eloise Myatt were held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest with Bro. Billy Emmons officiating. Burial followed at Unity Assembly of God Cemetery in Forest, MS.

Pallbearers were James Sonningburg, Brent Winstead, Doug Stuart, Riley Dollar, Danny Cooper and Graham Bradshaw.

