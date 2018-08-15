Douglas A Herring

A Celebration of Life for Douglas Ashley Herring was held, Sunday, August 12, 2018, at First Baptist Church, Starkville, MS, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Visitation was held in the sanctuary from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. Following the service, internment was at Oddfellows Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Douglas Ashley Herring, who resided in Starkville, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, in his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 81. Douglas Ashley (Doug) is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mozelle (Williams) Herring also of Starkville; two children: Kimberly Leigh Herring Parrott (Steve) of Starkville, MS, and Todd Ashley Herring of Hefei, China; three grandchildren: Joshua Lee Parrott of Boone, NC, Ashleigh Grace Parrott of Starkville, MS, and Natalie Kristen Parrott of Starkville, MS; one sister, Billie Jo Herring Renfrow (Glenwood) of Brandon, MS; and two nephews: Phil Renfrow (Mary) of Murphy, TX, and Steve Renfrow of Brandon, MS. His parents, William Eason Herring and Pauline Virginia Murphy Herring who resided in Kalem, MS, preceded him in death.

Doug was born in a log cabin on August 19, 1936, in Morton, MS. A 1954 graduate of Morton High School, Doug attended East Central Mississippi Junior College and was a 1974 graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ.

Doug began his career as an accountant in the Accrual Accounting Department of First National Bank, Jackson, MS, in the summer of 1956. On December 22, 1956, Doug married his high school sweetheart, Mozelle Williams. They moved to Starkville, MS, in the fall of 1963 where Doug joined Security State Bank as executive vice president. In 1973, he became president and chief executive officer. Five years later at the age of 37, Doug was named chairman of the board and chief executive officer and saw the bank through a 1987 merger with Deposit Guaranty National Bank. He also served as secretary/treasurer and on the board of directors for Arnold Industries, Inc. (Howard Furniture, Herschede Hall clocks and Motor Guide). In 1980-81, Doug served as president for Mississippi Bankers Association and previously held the offices of treasurer, vice president, chairman of the CEO Seminar Committee and chairman of the Bank Management Conference. Doug was one of 27 state bankers association presidents invited by The White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan regarding the challenges bankers faced during that era. He was also instrumental in organizing the research park that now holds the name Thad Cochran Research, Technology and Economic Development Park adjacent to the campus of Mississippi State University. Doug is a past chairman of the Oktibbeha County Industrial Development Foundation, past president of the Starkville Area Chamber of Commerce and past chairman of the United Community Fund. In 1991, Doug and Mozelle moved to Hattiesburg, MS, where he served as regional president and on the board of directors until his retirement in 1994.

Retirement took on a different meaning for Doug as he served as a director on several boards including BankFirst Financial Services, Tenergy’s, LLC and Spotted Saddle Horse Breeders’ and Exhibitor’s Association where his family enjoyed showing spotted Tennessee Walking Horses. An avid sportsman, Doug enjoyed spending time improving wildlife habitats for quail, deer and turkey by developing food plots and also focused on improving aquatic habitats.

Doug was named Mississippi Wildlife Conservationist of the Year in 2003.

Doug served the Mississippi National Guard as a Sgt. First Class. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Starkville, MS, where he served as deacon and was instrumental in the restoration of the Chapel. He also worshipped at Emmanuel Baptist Church and New Covenant Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

The Palmer Home for Children, PO Box 746 Columbus, MS 39703

First Baptist Church, 106 East Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759

Emmanuel Baptist Church, PO Box 1763, Starkville, MS 39760

New Covenant Baptist Church, 200 Garrard Road, Starkville, MS 39759

