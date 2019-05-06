Mr. Dwight Comans age 68, passed away Saturday June 1, 2019 at his residence in Forest, MS. Visitation was held Sunday June 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Monday June 3, 2019 from 12:30 PM until 1:50 PM at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Funeral Services were held Monday June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake, MS. Burial and Masonic Graveside Rites followed at Nance Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, MS. Services were officiated by Brother Victor Bugg.

Mr. Comans was a lifelong resident of Scott and Newton counties. He was a member of Lawrence Baptist Church in Lawrence, MS where he served as a Deacon and song leader. He was a Master Mason and past Worshipful Master of the George D. Riley #605 Lodge in Lake, MS. He was a member of the Lake Lawrence Lions Club and a patron of the Eastern Star. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He sang with and was a group leader of the Gospel Travelers gospel group. He had worked as a greeter with Wolf Funeral Services.

Mr. Comans was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Jennie Comans and his brother, Larry Comans. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Comans of Forest, MS; two daughters, Rene Bradford (Joe) of Forest, MS, Jan Cook (Tim) of Brandon, MS; one sister, Betty McCormick (Hardy) of Forest, MS; three brothers, Melvin Gene Comans (Marsha) of Sebastopol, MS, Doug Comans of Conehatta, MS, Jamie Comans ( Susan) of Decatur, AL; two grandchildren, Nicole Waldrip (Matthew Smith), Mackenzie Cook; one great-grandchild, Dylan Bagley and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Bryant, Jeff Parks, Jarrod Street, Greg Luke, Ted Hollingsworth and Ken Stephens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to George D. Riley #605 Masonic Lodge c/o Butch Barton. You may leave an online condolence or light a memory candle at our website www.wolffuneral-services.com.