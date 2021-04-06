In Loving Memory

Edna Jean Taylor McCaskill

Sunrise May 3, 1947.

Sunset March 12,2021

Edna departed this earthly realm at the Baptist Hospital in Jackson Mississippi. Funeral services were Saturday, March 20, 2021, 2:00 pm at W.F. Mapp Funeral Home, Forest, MS. Rev. James Clark, Forest, MS officiated and Desire’ Hunter, Chicago, IL was Mistress of Order.

Edna united with New Town Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, MS in 1960 and never moved her membership. She placed herself under the spiritual leadership of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church from 2011 to the present. She attended regularly until her health failed. She loved to praise the Lord.

While living in Chicago, Illinois she married a hometown boy, Mr. Edgar B. McCaskill Sr. To that union they had one son Edgar B. McCaskill, Jr. Edna attended Malcolm X college for one year and then gave up her dream of becoming a social worker to become a full-time wife and mother.

She held several jobs prior to becoming disabled. She was a CN at a Children’s Home, Clerk at 1st National Bank of Chicago, and Manager of her Neighbor Restaurant. Edna moved back to Charleston, Mississippi in 1981.

Preceding her in death were her parents Rev. Lawrence Taylor, Sr. and Willie Mae Avant Taylor; two brothers Lawrence “Larry” Taylor, Jr., Rev. Paul Taylor; three sisters Lois Adell Anderson, Diane Shuttlesworth and Dorothy Ann Taylor; one sister-in-law Florence Keys Taylor, and her Grandson by choice, Thomas W. Smith, Jr.

She leaves to remember and cherish her memories one son Edgar B. (Tammy) McCaskill of Albany, GA; two daughters by choice, Desire’ Hunter and Natasha Smith; Grandchildren Ashtin Brianna, Thomas, Devonte, Ezekiel; Grandchildren by choice, Caleb, NaTya, Maya, Zachary, Matthias, and Alia; her brothers and sisters Joseph (Ruth) Taylor, Rev. Earnest (Rose) Taylor, Robbie (Eric) Richardson, Willie Mae Smith, D.L. (Jewell) Taylor all of Chicago, IL, Dorothy Taylor (Thomas) Smith of Forest, and Bessie Batteast of Chicago, IL; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, her BFF, Carrie Skinner, special cousin, Gladys Price, special friend, Mr. Albert Buckley all of Charleston, MS, and most of all good friends, especially her New Bethel Family.

Internment was at Lovelady Cemetery, Forest, MS.