Mr. Edward “Ed” Henley Evans age 84, passed away Saturday December 12, 2020 at Rush Hospital in Meridian, MS. A memorial service was held on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church in Lake, MS at 11:00 AM. Brother Larry Duncan officiated. Wolf Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Evans also known as “Squirrel”, was born and raised in Lake, MS, he also lived for a time in Puckett, MS. He was Baptist by faith and a member of Cambells Creek Baptist Church in Mendenhall, MS. He was currently attending Salem Baptist Church in Lake, MS. He retired from Illinois Central after over forty years. He drove a school bus for Rankin County for twenty-four years and for Scott County for the past several years. He was passionate about caring for the children on his route. In his younger days he enjoyed hunting and farming. He enjoyed auctions, Gospel singings and trips to the mountains. He loved having his family around.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Goldie Stringfellow Evans; grandson, Kenneth McWilliams; Brothers, Lewis Evans, Lee Evans and his brothers James and John Evans who died at birth. He is also preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Shiloh.

He is survived by his beloved wife Donna, who he married on April 22, 1993. He is also survived by his children, Brenda McWilliams (Charles), Byron Evans (Regina), Gail Mullens (Billy), Jody Evans (Kristin); step-children, Shannon Marie Phillips–Long (Jason), Jeremy Brown (Jennifer) Bethany Seale (Tracy Tucker); one sister, Mamie Faye Fisher (Jimmy); brothers, Walter Evans and Frankie Evans (Rose); ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

