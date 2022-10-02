On Saturday, January 29, 2022, Elizabeth Ann Lovett passed away at the age of 82. She was born on July 6, 1939, in Jackson, MS to Dr. Loys and Elizabeth Wright Willey. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 11:50 AM with services to follow at 12:00 PM. Visitation and services will be held at Forest United Methodist Church in Forest, MS. Rev. Mark Case, Rev. David Slaughter will be officiating the service under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Burial will take place at Homewood Methodist Cemetery, Forest, MS.

Elizabeth Ann graduated from Forest High School and received B.A. and M.Ed. degrees from the University of Mississippi. She taught English and speech for 27 years. She tutored ELL students for 13 years. She was honored as Star Teacher at Morton High School. She was a member of Forest United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for 30 years. She was a member of Forest Garden Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing bridge, and bird watching. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Britt Lovett on February 3, 1963.

Elizabeth Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Britt Lovett; parents, Dr. Loys and Elizabeth Willy; brother, Dr. Billy Willey. She is survived by her sons, Allen Lovett of Forest, MS, Jeffery Lovett (Ashley) of Brandon, MS; four grandsons, Britt Lovett, Cale Lovett, Jack Lovett, Noah Lovett; nieces, Carol Willy and Ellen Smitson; nephews Joe Willey and Dan Willey.

Pallbearers will be Cale Lovett, Britt Lovett, Dave Smitson, Joe Willey, Dan Willey, and Pat Cleveland.

