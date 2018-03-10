Mr. Elmer Harville, Jr. age 43, passed away September 17, 2018 at his parent’s residence in Conehatta, MS surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake, MS. Internment is in God’s Care. Officiating will be Bro. Shannon Davis.

Mr. Harville was a man who was loved by all and loved all. He was a determined man who even through his terminal illness and adversity he faced, continued to live life the best he could. He was passionate about four things in life, his family, cars, Sonic, and Hardee’s peppers (not Sonic’s). Elmer spent time with his side of the family making memories through motor sports, Drago’s, paint ball tournaments, and watching TV. Elmer had a passion for cars, as he traveled designing the interior for vehicles and everyone who knew Elmer knew he was the man to work on your stereo system. It was his passion in life that kept him fighting as long as he fought. Though he fought a long, hard battle he left behind a legacy to continue to fight, especially for those he loved the most. We will carry his legacy and memories with us as he takes his place in heaven and watches over us.

He is survived by his parents, Elmer Lee Harville, Sr. and Sarah Harville; his children, Zachary Harville and Michael Harville sons of Mrs. Roxanne Harville; and Brayden Harville son of Mrs. Christen Harville the wife of Mr. Elmer; his sister, Tina Westberry “Scott”; his brother, Clifford Harville “Nina”; six nieces, two nephews, and other relatives.

Flowers will be accepted as pot plants only.

