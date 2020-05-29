Elvin Hammons, Jr, age 90, a resident of Forest, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 following an extended illness.

Services were conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, from the Pineville-Leaf River Church Pavillion. A visitation was held before the service at the Pavillion beginning at 2 p.m. Bro. Jerry Holmes officiated. Funeral services provided by OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest.

Mr. Hammons was born on Saturday, November 16, 1929, in Newellton, LA to his parents, Elvin Joe Hammons and Ada Hill Hammons. Born in the era of the Hoover presidency during the great depression, Mr. Hammons grew up experiencing life in a different way than many Americans may ever know. He later served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved life, loved his family, and was proud to be an American. After retirement as a truck driver, he enjoyed beekeeping and harvesting honey and selling it in the community. He loved the outdoors and gardening. He never met a stranger, loved visiting family and friends. He shared his genuine faith at Liberty Baptist Church where he was a member. Mr. “Junior” as he was known by so many, will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Rothel Hammons, and Otis Ray Hammons.

Survivors include his wife, of 68 years, Mary Sue Bounds Hammons, children: Wade Hammons of Forest, Kerry Hammons also of Forest, Melissa Sartor (Randy) of Taylorsville and Scott Hammons (Sherri) of Lake. He is also survived by 4 sisters: Charlotte Bynum (Bob) of Pineville, Virginia Ellett (Tommy) of Greenwood, Goldie Darby also of Pineville, Josephine Jones (Zeb) of Jackson and 1 brother, Douglas Hammons of Pineville. He leaves behind a legacy of 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Serving as pallbearers were Chad Hammons, Trenton Wilson, Dustin Richmond, Scott Hammons, Randy Sartor, and Cody Crenshaw.