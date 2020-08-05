Elvin Lee Harrison, Jr.

WWII veteran Elvin Lee Harrison, Jr., surrounded by his family, went home to be with his Lord on April 27, 2020 at his home in Laurel, MS.

Graveside Services were held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel, Mississippi with burial to follow in Memorial Gardens. Rev. Robby Johnson, Drs. Joey and Connie Shelton officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (601) 764-2181.

Lee was born in Forest, MS. on January 31, 1926. He is predeceased by his parents Elvin Lee Harrison, Sr. and Effie Riser Harrison.

He is survived by his wife Jane Harrison and five children: Harry (Regina) Harrison, Karen Williams, and Bettye (Bill) Carpenter as well as his step-daughter, Kellie Kervin and Miles Beavers. Four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law also survive him: Joan Hall, Glenda Morton, Julia Mansell, and Johnny Dry. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In 1944, Lee joined the US Navy. He earned a degree as Yeoman and was trained in radio communications. He served on the DD581 USS Cherette in the Pacific Theater until the end of the war.

Lee was a self-made entrepreneur. In 1949, he started the chicken business in Jasper County. He established Harrison Enterprises Inc. which included commercial and residential construction, funeral homes in Bay Springs, and cable TV operations. At the time of his death, he was the last surviving member of the original incorporators of Jasper County Bank which is now Magnolia State Bank. Through his time in the funeral business, he felt the most satisfaction in the way he was able to reach out to people in their time of need.

Pallbearers were Ricky Cook, Miles Beavers, Terry Smith, Nick Harrison, Andy Williams, Josh Harrison, David Shelman, and John Hearn.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial gifts in Lee's name can be made to Journey Church, 130 Northeast Drive, Laurel MS. 39443 or Blair B. Batson Childrens Hospital in Jackson, MS.

