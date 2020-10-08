Finley Gene Brown, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. Finley was born in Newton County, MS on July 11, 1930.

He is survived by his wife of over 68 years, Patricia Tadlock Brown, his daughter, Glinda Brown Jackson (Jim McClish) and son, Ricky M. Brown (Cindy). Also survived by his granddaughters, Angie Cochran Morris (Bobby), Leah Cochran Small (Wes) and grandson, Ryan James Cooper (Tosha). Finley had six great-grandchildren, Johnna Small, John Wesley Small, Jake Small, Kaden Cooper, Christian Cooper, and Maddyn Cooper. He is the brother of Dorothy Brown Green and Patsy Brown Cooksey. Finley is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lila Brown, sisters, Willie Charles Brown Lang, Sarah Brown Allred, and his brother Pettey Brown.

Finley was raised in Sebastopol, MS, lived in Homewood, MS and relocated to Vancleave, MS in 2016. He proudly served in the United States Army. Finley had an extensive career as a Store Manager and District Supervisor with Morgan & Lindsey, Gibson Discount Store (West Brothers) in Pascagoula, MS. Finley was an AQHA breeder of quarter horses for over 10 years but his real passion in life was his love for his family.

A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Vanceave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Benndale, MS.